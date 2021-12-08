 Skip to main content
Released from jail, Hamburg man is arrested again
A Hamburg man who had been held on other charges was arrested Tuesday on more charges in connection with an accident that occurred before he was jailed last week, state police in Boston reported.

According to the report, Thomas J. Birkmeyer, 26, struck a building with his vehicle last Friday on Boston State Road.

After he was discharged from Erie County Holding Center on Tuesday, Birkmeyer was charged with reckless driving, fourth-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and three traffic counts. He was released pending an appearance in Boston Town Court.

Troopers said they tracked down the vehicle involved in the accident with help from the Hamburg Police Department, video surveillance and parts of vehicle at the crash site.

Investigators learned that the vehicle was registered to Birkmeyer, troopers said, then discovered that he was jailed and that the vehicle had been impounded.

