Two men who had just been released from custody at the Genesee County Jail were arrested again Monday afternoon after a long chase involving a stolen vehicle, Batavia Police reported.

Evan J. Vanskiver, 31, of Brockport, and Adam J. Montes, 38, of Hamlin, were taken back to the jail and held pending arraignment after the stolen vehicle crashed into a dumpster at an apartment complex on Sokol Drive in Attica.

The chase began when Batavia officers spotted the stolen vehicle on Ellicott Street near Liberty Street and pursued it westbound on West Main Street. It struck another vehicle near Wortendyke Road when it swerved to avoid spike strips on the highway, then proceeded through the towns of Batavia, Alexander, Pembroke, Darien and Attica.

Both men had been arrested earlier in the day by Genesee County sheriff's deputies in connection with a larceny investigation in Elba and were charged with conspiracy and third-degree grand larceny.

Vanskiver, who was driving, also was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, aggravated unlicensed operation and numerous traffic violations.