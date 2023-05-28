A registered sex offender has received the maximum sentence for sex crimes involving a child, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges ordered William T. Bergeron, 37, of Cheektowaga, to spend 25 years to life in prison on charges of predatory sexual assault against a child, a Class A-II felony, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Justice Haendiges also issued a final order of protection on behalf of the victim, which will remain in effect until 2096.

A jury deliberated for less than a hour before finding Bergeron guilty on both counts following a four-day trial in April.

Prosecutors said Bergeron engaged in two or more sexual acts involving a child he knew between Aug. 15, 2018, and July 13, 2020, at a location in Cheektowaga. He previously was convicted of second-degree rape for an incident involving a 13-year-old girl in 2005.