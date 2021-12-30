Red Cross aiding 3 after Hamburg Street fire

The Red Cross was assisting three people find shelter after a fire in a house on Hamburg Street, Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said.

The fire at 275 Hamburg St. was reported just after 4:30 a.m.

The fire was on the second floor and spread to the attic.

The cause was under investigation but may have started in a second-floor light fixture.

Damage to the house and contents was estimated at about $140,000.

The house had two apartments, with one person on the first floor and two people on the upper floor.

No injuries were reported.

