 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Cross aiding 3 after Hamburg Street fire
0 comments

Red Cross aiding 3 after Hamburg Street fire

Support this work for $1 a month
fire_generic
News file photo

The Red Cross was assisting three people find shelter after a fire in a house on Hamburg Street, Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said.

The fire at 275 Hamburg St. was reported just after 4:30 a.m.

The fire was on the second floor and spread to the attic.

The cause was under investigation but may have started in a second-floor light fixture.

Damage to the house and contents was estimated at about $140,000.

The house had two apartments, with one person on the first floor and two people on the upper floor.

No injuries were reported.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Turning CO2 into usable jet fuel could be the next big thing in travel

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News