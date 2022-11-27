 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Records show how New York State Police brass discipline their troopers

  • 0
  • Charlie Specht Matthew Spina

Buffalo News investigative reporters Matthew Spina and Charlie Specht have obtained disciplinary records from the New York State Police. They discuss how they obtained the records and what the records show about how the state's main police agency disciplines its own troopers. Read their stor…

Support this work for $1 a month

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Here are disciplinary records for New York troopers assigned to Troop A, which is headquartered in Batavia and patrols Western New York. Excluded are disciplinary matters that were minor in nature and occurred before 2010. The Buffalo News is posting the files as part of an ongoing project to show how law enforcement agencies monitor their sworn employees.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump defends meeting Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News