Records show how New York State Police brass discipline their troopers

Here are disciplinary records for New York troopers assigned to Troop A, which is headquartered in Batavia and patrols Western New York. Excluded are disciplinary matters that were minor in nature and occurred before 2010. The Buffalo News is posting the files as part of an ongoing project to show how law enforcement agencies monitor their sworn employees.
Matthew Spina
Buffalo News reporter
Incurable reporter: baseball fan; eternal Buffalo Bills optimist
Charlie Specht
News Staff Reporter
Charlie Specht is a member of the Watchdog Team. A Buffalo native, he has won state, regional and national awards for investigative reporting.
