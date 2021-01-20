Rapper Kodak Black, convicted on Niagara County gun charge, is on Trump pardon list

President Trump's list of last-minute pardons included the name of a rap star who pleaded guilty to a gun possession felony last year in Niagara County.

Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, admitted March 12 that he tried to smuggle an unregistered handgun over the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge from Canada. At the time, Kapri, 23, already had a 46-month federal sentence for buying that gun illegally in Florida.

Trump commuted the sentence Wednesday. Kapri was serving his time at a federal prison in Thomson, Ill.

On March 27, State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. sentenced Kapri to a year in Niagara County Jail for attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. However, Kloch made that sentence run concurrently with Kapri's federal time.

"On a one-year local sentence, he would typically serve two-thirds of it, which is eight months," said Ian M. Harrington, Kapri's local lawyer. That time is up.

"Unless there's some issue I'm not aware of, he should be released today," Harrington said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.