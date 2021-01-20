 Skip to main content
Rapper Kodak Black, convicted on Niagara County gun charge, is on Trump pardon list
LOCAL Kodak Black HICKEY

Bill Kapri, aka Kodak Black, leaves State Supreme Court in Lockport on March 12, 2020.

 John Hickey/News file photo

President Trump's list of last-minute pardons included the name of a rap star who pleaded guilty to a gun possession felony last year in Niagara County.

Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, admitted March 12 that he tried to smuggle an unregistered handgun over the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge from Canada. At the time, Kapri, 23, already had a 46-month federal sentence for buying that gun illegally in Florida.

Trump commuted the sentence Wednesday. Kapri was serving his time at a federal prison in Thomson, Ill.

bill_kapri

Bill K. Kapri, known as Kodak Black.

On March 27, State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. sentenced Kapri to a year in Niagara County Jail for attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. However, Kloch made that sentence run concurrently with Kapri's federal time.

"On a one-year local sentence, he would typically serve two-thirds of it, which is eight months," said Ian M. Harrington, Kapri's local lawyer. That time is up.

"Unless there's some issue I'm not aware of, he should be released today," Harrington said.

