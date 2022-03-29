Rapids Theatre owner, chief financial officer charged with Payroll Protection Program fraud

Prosecutors: Loan proceeds allegedly used to buy homes, cars

Hutchins and Soliman are accused in the indictment of conspiring to fraudulently obtain Covid-19 pandemic loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program and government-backed Payroll Protection Program loans from banks.

It said they conspired to file eight fraudulent loan applications for businesses owned by Hutchins and Soliman, obtaining $749,500 by lying about the revenue and expenses of the businesses.

Attorney Rodney Personius, who represents Soliman, said that his client made a good faith effort to comply with the loan application requirements, but said the pandemic's impact and the frequently changing guidance from the Small Business Administration made that challenging.

“The companies that filed these applications were in fact entitled, based on accurate figures, to the loans they received. That’s what we believe,” Personius said.

Paul J. Cambria, an attorney representing Hutchins, told The News in October that Hutchins "denies any fraudulent activity." He added that Hutchins and his businesses are "victims of Covid-19 like everyone else."