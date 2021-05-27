Ransomville motorcyclist dies after striking guardrail

A 68-year-old Ransomville man died Wednesday night when his motorcycle struck a guardrail on Lake Road in Porter, state police said.
Troopers responded to the crash scene on Lake near Cothran Road at 11:54 p.m., police said in a news release.
Support Local Journalism
Scott A. Tracey was pronounced dead at the scene by the Niagara County Coroner's Office.
Tracey was riding east on Lake when he hit the guardrail on the southern shoulder of Lake Road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
An investigation is ongoing.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.