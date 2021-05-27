 Skip to main content
Ransomville motorcyclist dies after striking guardrail
top story

A 68-year-old Ransomville man died Wednesday night when his motorcycle struck a guardrail on Lake Road in Porter, state police said.

Troopers responded to the crash scene on Lake near Cothran Road at 11:54 p.m., police said in a news release.

Scott A. Tracey was pronounced dead at the scene by the Niagara County Coroner's Office.

Tracey was riding east on Lake when he hit the guardrail on the southern shoulder of Lake Road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.

An investigation is ongoing.

