A Ransomville man pleaded guilty Monday in Niagara County Court to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a co-worker, according to Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman.

Matthew H. Figura, 37, admitted to killing Patrick M. DeLuca, 36, of the Town of Niagara on June 3, 2021, at Niagara Metal, a metal recycling and processing plant at 4861 Packard Road, where both men were employed.

Victim identified; bail set for man accused of Niagara Metals killing Matthew H. Figura Jr., 35, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Niagara Falls City Court on Friday morning.

"This senseless act of work-place violence took a young man from his family” Seaman said in a statement Monday. "I don’t think Patrick’s family, or anyone else, can make sense of why this defendant took a life in this way."

The District Attorney's Office did not offer a reason for the shooting Monday.

Niagara Falls police were called to the scrapyard and found that DeLuca was dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said Figura fled the scene.

A captain with the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office spotted Figura leaving an Erie County Bureau of Forestry site in his vehicle and followed him for more than 3 miles until backup arrived stopped him on Curriers Sardinia Road in Sardinia where Figura was taken into custody without incident.

Figura faces a sentence of 20 years to life in state prison by Niagara County Court Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek when he returns to court on June 7.

The case was investigated by the Niagara Falls Police Department, with Det. Kristina Zell serving as lead detective, and was prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann and Executive Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman.