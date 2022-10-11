Rainbow or not, officials warn that phony pills often contain fentanyl

Fentanyl, a synthetic, cheaply made opioid that is many times more powerful than heroin, is already fueling drug overdoses in Erie County.

Now, authorities are sounding the alarm about "rainbow fentanyl."

In late August, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning about multicolored pills laced with fentanyl. U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency Administrator Anne Milgram called the brightly colored pills "a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults." With Halloween approaching and perennial worries about trick-or-treating candy being laced or spiked, the concerns about the rainbow fentanyl have arisen again.

At a news conference Tuesday at BestSelf Behavioral Health's headquarters on Delaware Avenue, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke about the warning from the DEA.

"We're here on the heels of a rare public health warning by the U.S. DEA. They rarely issue a public health warning. They have about fentanyl," he said.

Schumer was promoting legislation that would increase funding for opioid prevention, treatment and recovery by $3.2 billion.

Already this year, 145 people have died of an opioid overdose in Erie County, according to the county Health Department. Another 108 suspected fatal overdose cases are awaiting confirmation by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office.

In well over half of the cases, fentanyl caused the overdoses, a trend that last year drove the nation's fatal overdose toll to more than 100,000.

While fentanyl was most commonly added to heroin, police and public health officials say fentanyl is now being found an array of drugs – including cocaine and methamphetamine. It's also added to counterfeit pills made to look like those that could be found in a pharmacy.

In Erie County, so-called "rainbow fentanyl" – a collection of the pills in assorted colors – hasn't surfaced. But County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said for about a year, local health and law enforcement officials have seen blue pills that are pressed to look like pharmaceutical pills but actually contain fentanyl. Recently, she said authorities also have come across yellow and green counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl. But they always see these pills packaged together in one color – not a mix, Burstein said.

"Any drug that comes from anywhere other than a pharmacy I think people have to assume there is fentanyl in those drugs," she said Tuesday.

"Also remember fentanyl kills. That is what is killing people in our community," she said.

She encouraged anyone who takes any illicit drugs to carry Narcan nasal spray and fentanyl testing strips and also to never use drugs alone. Erie County residents can have Narcan mailed to them for free by texting 716-225-5473 and supplying just an address.

Experts in harm reduction strategies say that many people mistakenly think that pills are safer than other substances that are found in powder or other forms. However, illicit drug producers now commonly use pill presses to make pills that look like commonly marketed drugs, such as Xanax.

"Many people think if they seek out a prescription on the underground drug market, they think they might be choosing a safer alternative," said Dr. Sheila P. Vakharia, deputy director of the Drug Policy Alliance's Department of Research and Academic Engagement. "Not enough folks know there is a large counterfeit market that could include fentanyl in them."