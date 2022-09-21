 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raid in Lockport turns up drugs, weapons and cash

  • Updated
Drugs, guns and money were seized Tuesday as the Niagara County Drug Task Force executed narcotics search warrants at three residences in Lockport, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

Warrants were served at 7 a.m. at apartments on Dysinger Road, Washburn Street and Pine Street. According to the report, several firearms, an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and suspected cocaine, fentanyl and crack cocaine were confiscated.

At one location, the Sheriff's Office said, explosives were discovered. The Erie County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad was called and took them away.

Criminal charges will be filed after lab results are received, the Sheriff's Office said.

Assisting were the Niagara County Emergency Response Team, including the K9 dog Reggie, and the Lockport Police Department.

