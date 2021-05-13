Racial slurs scrawled inside burglarized Buffalo home

Racial slurs were found written on interior doors and walls of a burglarized Rodney Avenue home this week, according to a Buffalo police report.

Several bedroom doors inside the home, south of East Amherst Street and east of Fillmore Avenue, were damaged and indoor surveillance cameras were ripped out, causing damage to the ceiling and the cameras.

A basement door and basement cameras also were damaged, according to the report.

The damage, estimated at more than $4,000, was done sometime since Saturday, police were told on Wednesday.

The residents told officers they weren't home when the incident occurred.

