Rachael Wierzbicki's mother decries murder acquittal of Shane Casado as 'despicable'

Jurors: Shane Casado jury had been leaning toward manslaughter conviction One juror said she and the jury put a lot of effort into deliberations and called the circumstances surrounding the shooting "a tragedy all the way around, for everyone."

Casado's defense lawyers asserted he felt threatened that night by Wierzbicki, and that he didn't know a gunshot from his .22-caliber rifle could kill someone.

Lauri Wierzbicki said jurors displayed a lack of understanding of the law and believed Casado over the other witnesses and evidence in the case, she wrote.

She also took issue with several assertions by jurors in The News story.

The first involved Snapchat messages exchanged between Casado and Rachael Wierzbicki in the hours leading up to the shooting. The jury reviewed written copies of the messages. Among them: Casado told her not to come to his home that night.

Shane Casado testifies at murder trial; deliberations begin Wednesday Casado said he did not intend to shoot Rachael Weirzbicki. "Honestly, it was an attempt to scare Rachael," Casado testified.

One juror called that a factor in determining guilt.

But at one point in those messages, Lauri Wierzbicki noted, Casado wrote "Come over, IDC," using an abbreviation for "I don't care."

In one of Casado's responses to Rachael saying she was coming to his home, Casado wrote, "I'm excited for whatever I'm going to get, I don’t like to wait though."

Casado testified he was being sarcastic in that message.