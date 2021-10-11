Rachael Wierzbicki's mother decries murder acquittal of Shane Casado as 'despicable'

Lauri Wierzbicki believes her daughter was murdered.
And the Orchard Park mother has a message about the jury verdict that set free the man who fatally shot her.
Jury acquits Shane Casado of all charges in shooting death of girlfriend; DA calls his story 'ridiculous'
After deliberating more than six hours, the jury found Casado, 27, not guilty of both second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend, Rachael Wierzbicki.
"The jury sent a message loud and clear, 'she got what she deserved,' " Wierzbicki said. "They listened to his lies and set her killer free. It’s despicable."
An Erie County Court jury last week acquitted Shane Casado, 27, of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the November 2018 fatal shooting of Rachael Wierzbicki on Edson Street in South Buffalo.
Lauri Wierzbicki wrote The Buffalo News in response to a story published Sunday about jury deliberations in Casado's murder trial, in which two jurors shed light on the deliberations.
Lauri Wierzbicki, along with family members and friends inside the courtroom, watched and listened to every moment of the trial of her 22-year-old daughter's killer.
One juror said she and the jury put a lot of effort into deliberations and called the circumstances surrounding the shooting "a tragedy all the way around, for everyone."
Casado's defense lawyers asserted he felt threatened that night by Wierzbicki, and that he didn't know a gunshot from his .22-caliber rifle could kill someone.
Lauri Wierzbicki said jurors displayed a lack of understanding of the law and believed Casado over the other witnesses and evidence in the case, she wrote.
She also took issue with several assertions by jurors in The News story.
The first involved Snapchat messages exchanged between Casado and Rachael Wierzbicki in the hours leading up to the shooting. The jury reviewed written copies of the messages. Among them: Casado told her not to come to his home that night.
Casado said he did not intend to shoot Rachael Weirzbicki. "Honestly, it was an attempt to scare Rachael," Casado testified.
One juror called that a factor in determining guilt.
But at one point in those messages, Lauri Wierzbicki noted, Casado wrote "Come over, IDC," using an abbreviation for "I don't care."
In one of Casado's responses to Rachael saying she was coming to his home, Casado wrote, "I'm excited for whatever I'm going to get, I don’t like to wait though."
Casado testified he was being sarcastic in that message.
Secondly, Lauri Wierzbicki believes the jury struggled to understand the legal definitions read to them by the judge as part of jury instructions. Those instructions, which jurors were only able to listen to and not see in print or take notes on, involved the requirements to establish self-defense and the two criminal charges they were allowed to consider.
A level-headed peacekeeper. Very kind to customers and co-workers. No reputation for being violent. That's how three defense witnesses who took the stand Wednesday described Shane Casado, as his murder trial continued in Erie County Court.
"I believe this led to a lot of their confusion," she wrote.
Jurors were told during the trial that Rachael Wierzbicki slapped Casado in the driveway of his home.
A juror told The News she believed Rachael Wierzbicki was "the aggressor" in the situation.
But the judge's instructions to the jury defined "initial aggressor" as the "first person who uses or threatens deadly physical force."
Using abusive language or name calling, when unaccompanied by physical threats or acts, does not make a person the "initial aggressor" and doesn't justify physical force, the judge instructed the jury.
The 911 call was the centerpiece of testimony Monday in the trial of Shane Casado, accused of fatally shooting Rachael Wierzbicki outside a home on Edson Street in South Buffalo the evening of Nov. 27, 2018.
"They disregarded the balance of the definition," Lauri Wierzbicki wrote.
She also accused Casado of lying on the witness stand when he said Rachael had told him she had "pulled a blade" on an ex-boyfriend.
"That is another blatant lie to help secure his freedom," she wrote. "The TRUTH is that Rachael's ex-boyfriend pulled a blade on her, hence the restraining order she obtained."
Lauri Wierzbicki also said it saddened her family to read that a juror who spoke to The News wouldn't give her name, saying she didn't want the Wierzbicki family to be able to find her.
"She put a murderer out on the streets of Buffalo, yet she's afraid of MY family?"
After her daughter's slaying, Lauri Wierzbicki started the Rachael Warrior Foundation in order to help domestic violence victims, an effort she plans to continue.
"As is often the case, the victim of domestic violence is blamed for their abuse," she wrote.
According to her mother, Rachael had a tendency to stay in abusive relationships.
In relationships she had before she met Casado, she suffered a variety of abuse and violence.
That included being choked nearly to death, having teeth knocked out and suffering a dislocated shoulder.
She also was threatened with a blade, suffered black eyes and had a gun pulled on her. At one point, her daughter obtained a restraining order.
"I will spend the rest of my life helping victims of domestic violence," she said. "I will walk hand in hand with thousands of Rachael’s Warriors to shine Rachael’s bright and beautiful light in this world. We will be her voice and the voice of all domestic violence victims."
Where to turn for help
The Family Justice Center is a one-stop center for victims and their families to safely escape abuse. Call 558-7233 or go to fjcsafe.org.
Child and Family Services operates a 24/7 domestic violence hotline: 862-HELP. For help finding shelter, call 884-6000.
For information about Child and Family Services' Haven House, go to cfsbny.org/programs/haven-house/.