Race relations meeting on tap after Black Lew-Port student allegedly framed in threat case

Of the several recent incidents of students being charged with making lethal threats to local schools, the arrests of two Lewiston-Porter Middle School students may have tapped into something deeper.
The students, who were arrested March 15 and 22, allegedly created a bogus Snapchat account to make it look like a third student was issuing the threat.
The child who was allegedly framed is Black, and the 12- and 13-year-old suspects arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat and conspiracy are white.
Lew-Port Superintendent Paul J. Casseri set up a public meeting on race relations at the school, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the high school auditorium.
The meeting was scheduled after Vanessa Crogan, who wrote that she was the Black youth's mother, went public with her disgust in a lengthy Facebook post that was republished online by 716 Niagara Action, a local news site, and in print by a weekly newspaper, the Niagara County Tribune/Sentinel.
"With the comments that were made on the post on 716 Niagara Action and some of the emails that I got, I thought perhaps this issue was larger than we had ever anticipated and that we needed to talk about it," Casseri said in an interview.
Crogan did not respond to requests for an interview, but she wrote in her online post, "In December, these two boys invited my son ice skating! They pretended to be his friend, but then decided to make racist comments!!"
When the Snapchat post was discovered, Crogan wrote that her son was brought home by two police officers.
"The officers proceeded to show me a screenshot of my son on Snapchat threatening to shoot up his school with an AK during 3rd period!" Crogan wrote. "Now my son is far from an angel, but he would have never said this!!"
Crogan complained that her son was repeatedly questioned by police and school personnel, but Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said that was unavoidable.
"In about an hour and a half, my captain was able to tell where the messages came from and we knew he didn’t do anything," Previte said. "He was never charged with anything, but yes, he was questioned, because originally the post came out with his name on it.”
"Now the real reason why I’m so angry within is because the real issue has not been addressed & or solved!!!!!!" Crogan wrote in her post. "The real 'threat' was never a school shooting!! The REAL THREAT IS BEING BLACK IN AMERICA! But let’s just push this under the rug they say!!! Let’s say it was a threat made to the school! Nooooo, the whole point was to set him up! Get him in trouble, get him charged!!"
That was indeed the point, Previte said.
“They were posting things under his name and trying to attribute it to him," Previte said. “They conspired together to make those threats. They worked together, these two kids did, and that’s where the conspiracy charge came from.”
Casseri said another child, not one of those arrested in March, was involved in an incident with the Black youth late in 2021.
Support Local Journalism
"There was, I would say, a pretty significant disciplinary consequence that took place in that matter, and there was an opportunity for some restorative practice as well, after the consequences were over, between the parties involved," Casseri said. "Despite the fact that she posted that she didn’t feel it was addressed, it had been addressed, so I feel bad that somehow that wasn’t communicated. We thought that it had been communicated to her.”
Crogan's post was published with a screenshot of what appeared to be text messages to her son, featuring heavy use of a racial epithet.
“Kids are using this language. They’re using this language in the hallways and they’re using this language with each other online," Casseri said. “It’s a word that’s used in music, and I know that kids are singing, they’re rapping, those kinds of things. I’m not trying to sugarcoat that.”
Casseri said Lew-Port has anti-bullying programs and this year began "restorative practices" of a counselor or social worker trying to mediate disputes after discipline is issued.
“I have felt we have been very proactive with our programming, but clearly, based on the response to that mom and the emails I have received, I don’t believe we’ve done enough," Casseri said.
The keynote speaker at Thursday's meeting will be Anna Adjei-Barrett, an adjunct education professor at Niagara University who also coordinates the My Brother's Keeper program in the Lockport public schools. Casseri said he and Adjei-Barrett are members of the university's Education Advisory Committee.
"There is a special place in my heart for the Lew-Port community," Adjei-Barrett said in an email. "Although the racial demographics are mostly white, there are people who are doing the deep excavation work, meaning they recognize that they themselves cannot be stagnant but must evolve with the racial changes in the community."
She said her presentation has three main objectives: "To create a courageous space to unpack conflict surrounding race and system racism; to understand the importance of self, social and global awareness and how it creates a culture of belonging; and to identify action steps in pursuing a welcoming environment and positive culture."
After Casseri announced Adjei-Barrett's involvement in a video posted March 25 on the district website, Casseri said he received emails from some district residents accusing him of promoting critical race theory.
“It’s not CRT. We don’t teach CRT, there’s no initiatives to teach CRT," Casseri said. "What we teach here is respect and responsibility.”
Other types of harassment, not just racial issues, will be on the table Thursday, the superintendent said.
“We have transgender students, we have students with disabilities and over the years, certainly, like all schools, we’ve experienced incidents of bullying related to a person’s disability, their gender, a variety of different reasons that bullying has occurred," Casseri said.
Previte, the police chief, said there was no possibility of charging the two boys with hate crimes.
The state's hate crime statute says making a terroristic threat is one of the crimes that can be sentenced more severely as a hate crime, but Previte said the Black boy was not the victim of that crime.
"If they impersonated him, that’s not a hate crime. He was not the victim. Society was the victim, as well as the school. As far as the bullying, there was nothing that was criminal. The words that were used – we’re aware of the words that were used – they were distasteful, they were horrible. Unfortunately, they are not illegal," Previte said. "You can call somebody a racial slur and that is not a hate crime. That’s not against the law, unfortunately. That’s your freedom of speech.”