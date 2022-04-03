Race relations meeting on tap after Black Lew-Port student allegedly framed in threat case

When the Snapchat post was discovered, Crogan wrote that her son was brought home by two police officers.

"The officers proceeded to show me a screenshot of my son on Snapchat threatening to shoot up his school with an AK during 3rd period!" Crogan wrote. "Now my son is far from an angel, but he would have never said this!!"

Crogan complained that her son was repeatedly questioned by police and school personnel, but Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said that was unavoidable.

"In about an hour and a half, my captain was able to tell where the messages came from and we knew he didn’t do anything," Previte said. "He was never charged with anything, but yes, he was questioned, because originally the post came out with his name on it.”

"Now the real reason why I’m so angry within is because the real issue has not been addressed & or solved!!!!!!" Crogan wrote in her post. "The real 'threat' was never a school shooting!! The REAL THREAT IS BEING BLACK IN AMERICA! But let’s just push this under the rug they say!!! Let’s say it was a threat made to the school! Nooooo, the whole point was to set him up! Get him in trouble, get him charged!!"

That was indeed the point, Previte said.