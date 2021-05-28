Quebec woman shipped skulls of polar bears into U.S., prosecutors say

A Quebec woman who, federal prosecutors say, shipped polar bear skulls to an undercover agent posing as a buyer will be in a Buffalo courtroom next month to answer to charges that she trafficked in protected wildlife.

Prosecutors say Vanessa Rondeau, 26, of Montreal, was charged under the Lacey Act, which protects wildlife covered by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, also known as CITES. The complaint against her says CITES views polar bears as not currently threatened with extinction but may become so unless their trade is closely regulated.

She faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

In August 2019, Rondeau offered a mounted crow on the Facebook page of her business, The Old Cavern Boutique, through which she sold “numerous wildlife items,” many from species protected under federal law, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

A special agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service messaged her to ask about the crow mount, saying he lived in the United States and asked about any problems shipping “these things” because of concerns about “protected species.” Rondeau replied that she has never had a problem and explained, “I label them as Art piece,” prosecutors said.