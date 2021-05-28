Quebec woman shipped skulls of polar bears into U.S., prosecutors say

A Quebec woman who, federal prosecutors say, shipped polar bear skulls to an undercover agent posing as a buyer will be in a Buffalo courtroom next month to answer to charges that she trafficked in protected wildlife.
Prosecutors say Vanessa Rondeau, 26, of Montreal, was charged under the Lacey Act, which protects wildlife covered by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, also known as CITES. The complaint against her says CITES views polar bears as not currently threatened with extinction but may become so unless their trade is closely regulated.
She faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.
In August 2019, Rondeau offered a mounted crow on the Facebook page of her business, The Old Cavern Boutique, through which she sold “numerous wildlife items,” many from species protected under federal law, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo.
A special agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service messaged her to ask about the crow mount, saying he lived in the United States and asked about any problems shipping “these things” because of concerns about “protected species.” Rondeau replied that she has never had a problem and explained, “I label them as Art piece,” prosecutors said.
In January 2020, the agent, acting covertly, sent Rondeau a message asking about the polar bear skull she was pricing at around $750, prosecutors said, and he agreed to buy it with $30 for shipping. Then in February 2021, the agent received a second skull for $685 plus $35 shipping, prosecutors said.
The agent, Ryan Bessey, wrote in an affidavit that Rondeau traveled into the United States to ship the items to an address in Amherst, marking the packages as a “gift” to distinguish them from commercial goods.
Bessey wrote that federal agents had found that Rondeau sent other packages into the United States in recent years.
On Wednesday, she was stopped as she tried to re-enter Canada from the United States. Rondeau was transporting a number of wildlife-related items, including eight African antelope horns and 18 crocodilian skulls, the court document said.
Rondeau was released on $50,000 bail after her initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Vermont on Thursday. She is to appear before Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer in Buffalo on June 15.