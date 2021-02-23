 Skip to main content
Puerto Rico native takes plea deal in Niagara Falls homicide
Puerto Rico native takes plea deal in Niagara Falls homicide

Brian Martinez-Torres

Brian Martinez-Torres pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Feb. 23, 2021, in Niagara County Court. 

 Photo courtesy of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office

Brian Martinez-Torres pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter Tuesday for last summer's shooting death of a man in Niagara Falls.

Martinez-Torres, 27, a native of Puerto Rico who was living in the Falls at the time, had been indicted for second-degree murder for using a rifle to shoot Maurice Hill, 47, multiple times on the morning of June 21 in an outdoor attack in the 3100 block of Ninth Street.

Hill died June 24. Martinez-Torres was arrested the next day.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III said he would sentence Martinez-Torres to between 16 and 20 years in prison when the defendant returns to court for an in-person sentencing May 7, according to Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann.

The maximum sentence for first-degree manslaughter is 25 years. If Martinez-Torres had been convicted of murder, he would have faced 25 years to life in prison.

