Public's help sought in finding missing SUNY Buffalo State student

The family of a SUNY Buffalo State College student who has been missing since Saturday, April 24 is asking the public for help in finding her.

Saniyya Dennis, 19, is a sophomore who was last seen on campus leaving her residence hall about 11 p.m. that night, University Police Department at Buffalo State College said in a statement.

"She was last seen between 10:30 and 11 p.m. leaving her campus dorm," said her mother Latisha Dennis, who is from the Bronx and is here in Buffalo searching for her daughter.

Latisha Dennis said Saniyya got a text from her daughter at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday saying she was sorry she had missed a phone call from her mother and that she would try again the next day.

"She hasn't been seen or heard from since," the worried mother said Thursday.

"I just want to get it out there that we're looking for her," Latisha Dennis said. Her family is offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps them find her, the mother said.

Police said there's "no evidence of foul play at this time." However, she may need medical attention, they said. Her family said they're not aware of any medical issue she may have had.