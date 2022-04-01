Psychiatric exam ordered for suspect in Niagara Falls woman's slaying and dismemberment

The trial of Yasin Abdu-Sabur, the man accused of the murder and dismemberment of a Niagara Falls woman, is off indefinitely, as Niagara County Judge John J. Ottaviano ordered a psychiatric examination of the defendant Friday.

Ottaviano is considering whether to allow defense attorneys Robert R. Fogg and Michael O'Keefe to offer a mental health defense for Abdu-Sabur, 38.

Prosecutors objected that the defense request came too late, since state law says it has to be filed within 30 days of the arraignment, which occurred in 2020.

"In the interest of justice, I am going to allow Mr. Sabur three months to complete a psychiatric evaluation. Then I'd like the parties back before the court for a conference," Ottaviano said.

That conference was set for July 12, which means the April 18 trial is canceled.

Abdu-Sabur is charged with killing Terri Lynn Bills, 46, in his then-home in the Falls on June 6, 2015. Her body – minus its head, hands and feet – was found in an abandoned house 10 days later.

