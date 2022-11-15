Psychiatric evaluation ordered for accused methadone clinic shooter

A Buffalo City Court judge on Tuesday ordered a forensic examination of the man accused in last week's shooting at a methadone clinic on the city's Lower West Side.

Judge Peter J. Savage III issued the order for the mental health evaluation during Jeremy Griffin's court appearance Tuesday morning.

Griffin spoke with his defense attorneys, Timothy Hennessy and Andrew Fiske, at the side of the courtroom before the case was called.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

After he spoke with the attorneys, Griffin asked a court officer whether he would be getting an attorney to represent him.

Hennessy told the judge he believed it would take 15 to 20 days for the examination to be completed. Savage scheduled the next court appearance for Dec. 12.

Several of Griffin's family members attended the court session. They declined comment afterwards.

Griffin has been charged with shooting a woman on Pennsylvania Street and then minutes later showing up with an AR-15 at Alba de Vida on Virginia Street.

Two security guards have been hailed as heroes for taking down Griffin, 48, of Williamsville.

Heroic guards who subdued gunman were recent hires after security push at Buffalo clinic The two guards, being hailed as heroes, managed to quickly subdue a gunman who entered the clinic at Virginia and 10th streets with an assault rifle, pushing him outside and onto the ground before police arrived to take him into custody.