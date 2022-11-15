 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Psychiatric evaluation ordered for accused methadone clinic shooter

  • Updated
Security guard subdues gunman

A security guard rushes a gunman in the vestibule of the Alba de Vida substance abuse treatment clinic at the corner of Virginia and 10th streets on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

 Provided by Buffalo Police
A Buffalo City Court judge on Tuesday ordered a forensic examination of the man accused in last week's shooting at a methadone clinic on the city's Lower West Side.

Judge Peter J. Savage III issued the order for the mental health evaluation during Jeremy Griffin's court appearance Tuesday morning.

A view of the vestibule at 254 Virginia St.

Griffin spoke with his defense attorneys, Timothy Hennessy and Andrew Fiske, at the side of the courtroom before the case was called.

After he spoke with the attorneys, Griffin asked a court officer whether he would be getting an attorney to represent him.

Hennessy told the judge he believed it would take 15 to 20 days for the examination to be completed. Savage scheduled the next court appearance for Dec. 12.

Several of Griffin's family members attended the court session. They declined comment afterwards.

Griffin has been charged with shooting a woman on Pennsylvania Street and then minutes later showing up with an AR-15 at Alba de Vida on Virginia Street.

Two security guards have been hailed as heroes for taking down Griffin, 48, of Williamsville.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

