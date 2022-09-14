 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Prosecutors say accused Rushdie attacker poses potential threat to witnesses

  • Updated
  • 0
Hadi Matar in Court (copy)

Hadi Matar, the man accused of attacking author Salman Rushdie, speaks with his attorney during a court appearance in Mayville on Aug. 18.

 Mark Mulville/News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Chautauqua County prosecutors told a judge Wednesday they have evidence that the New Jersey man charged with trying to kill Salman Rushdie last month poses a potential threat to all witnesses in the case.

That’s why prosecutors asked the judge to prevent Hadi Matar’s defense attorneys from sharing identifying information about witnesses with him until a week before any trial would start, District Attorney Jason Schmidt said.

Schmidt did not provide any further detail about what that evidence is.

County Judge David Foley will conduct a hearing Friday morning on the request by the District Attorney’s Office for an order allowing their identities to be kept from Matar.

Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault in the Aug. 12 attack at Chautauqua Institution. Rushdie was stabbed in the stomach and chest, and also suffered wounds to his eye, hand and thigh, Schmidt previously said.

People are also reading…

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Iranian leaders put a $3 million bounty on Rushdie's head after the publication of his 1988 book, "The Satanic Verses," which depicted the prophet Muhammad in ways the hardline leaders found offensive.

In an interview with the New York Post after his arrest, Matar praised Iran's ayatollah and said he was surprised Rushdie survived the attack.

Public Defender Nathaniel Barone said he has not received information from the prosecution about Matar posing any threat to witnesses.

Prosecutors also asked the judge to grant them a 70-day extension to turn over evidence to the defense, citing an "exceptionally voluminous" amount of material they received from state police. That issue is expected to be discussed again in court on Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

 

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pakistan braces for more rain as displaced families plead for help

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News