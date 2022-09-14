Prosecutors say accused Rushdie attacker poses potential threat to witnesses

Chautauqua County prosecutors told a judge Wednesday they have evidence that the New Jersey man charged with trying to kill Salman Rushdie last month poses a potential threat to all witnesses in the case.

That’s why prosecutors asked the judge to prevent Hadi Matar’s defense attorneys from sharing identifying information about witnesses with him until a week before any trial would start, District Attorney Jason Schmidt said.

Schmidt did not provide any further detail about what that evidence is.

County Judge David Foley will conduct a hearing Friday morning on the request by the District Attorney’s Office for an order allowing their identities to be kept from Matar.

Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault in the Aug. 12 attack at Chautauqua Institution. Rushdie was stabbed in the stomach and chest, and also suffered wounds to his eye, hand and thigh, Schmidt previously said.

Iranian leaders put a $3 million bounty on Rushdie's head after the publication of his 1988 book, "The Satanic Verses," which depicted the prophet Muhammad in ways the hardline leaders found offensive.

In an interview with the New York Post after his arrest, Matar praised Iran's ayatollah and said he was surprised Rushdie survived the attack.

Public Defender Nathaniel Barone said he has not received information from the prosecution about Matar posing any threat to witnesses.

Prosecutors also asked the judge to grant them a 70-day extension to turn over evidence to the defense, citing an "exceptionally voluminous" amount of material they received from state police. That issue is expected to be discussed again in court on Friday.

