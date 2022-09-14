Prosecutors push to block accused Rushdie attacker from having access to witnesses' names

A Chautauqua County judge wants to hear more from prosecutors about why they believe they should be allowed to shield the identities of witnesses from the New Jersey man accused of trying to kill author Salman Rushdie until shortly before his trial.

The judge also wants more information about why he should grant prosecutors more time to turn over evidence to Hadi Matar's defense team.

District Attorney Jason Schmidt told Judge David W. Foley on Wednesday his office has "specific information" that Matar poses a potential threat to all witnesses in the case, and, once the identifying and contact information of witnesses is shared with his attorneys, they should be barred from allowing Matar to see it until a week before the start of a trial.

Schmidt did not say what the evidence is.

Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., is accused of attacking Rushdie with a knife Aug. 12 near the start of an event at Chautauqua Institution. Rushdie suffered multiple stab wounds to the stomach and chest, as well as wounds to his eye, hand and thigh, authorities have said.

Iranian leaders put a $3 million bounty on Rushdie's head after the publication of his 1988 book, "The Satanic Verses," which depicted the prophet Muhammad in ways the hardline leaders found offensive.

In an interview with the New York Post after his arrest, Matar praised Iran's ayatollah and said he was surprised Rushdie survived the attack.

During arguments in court Wednesday, Schmidt referenced the "fatwa in effect on Mr. Rushdie's life" when asked about what potential threat witnesses face.

He was referencing the religious decree issued by the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini calling for Rushdie's death.

Foley scheduled a hearing for Friday morning on the District Attorney's Office's request for a protective order, which would require defense attorneys to keep information about witnesses from their client until the judge says it can be shared.

Chautauqua County Public Defender Nathaniel L. Barone II said he has received no information from prosecutors about how Matar poses any threat to witnesses.

"For the government to make the jump that there's this fatwa that's going to put witnesses in danger, I think that's complete speculation," Barone said.

Friday's hearing should happen in a courtroom closed to the public and without defense attorneys present, because of the nature of the information to be discussed, the district attorney said. Whether or not that happens won't be decided until Friday morning, Foley told attorneys.

Prosecutors have also asked Foley to give them until mid-November to turn over to the defense all evidence in the case.

State law regarding discovery, which was changed two years ago to speed up how soon defense attorneys receive evidence, requires prosecution to turn over everything within 20 days of a defendant's arraignment. Matar, who remains held without bail, was arraigned Aug. 18.

In some situations, prosecutors are allowed to take another 30 days without the need for approval from a judge, Schmidt said. That 30-day stay is in effect, Schmidt said, and he wants another 40 days beyond that.

Schmidt has called the amount of investigative material turned over by state police, the lead investigatory agency, "exceptionally voluminous," pegging it at some 30,000 digital files taking up 112 megabytes of digital memory.

His office needs more time to go through the material and to determine how much of it is required to be turned over, Schmidt told the judge.

Among the digital files prosecutors have are photos, videos, information extracted from a cellphone, Microsoft Word and Excel files and "Google search materials," Schmidt said.

There are about 5,500 video clips provided by Chautauqua Institution, he said.

So far, the district attorney said, the defense has received two pieces of video – video from the immediate aftermath of the incident and brief statements made by Matar to police captured on their body-worn cameras.

"We're in an exceptional situation," Schmidt told the judge.

Foley asked Schmidt about the other evidence that doesn't involve witness identities. Schmidt said his office wants to go through all the material to make sure nothing they turn over may identify witnesses.

Prosecutors plan to declare themselves ready for trial, as required, within 90 days of Matar's arraignment, Schmidt said.

Barone argued that prosecutors' request for a protective order doesn't preclude them from providing materials now that wouldn't be covered by that order.

"It's hard for me to believe that they don't have information available to them or in their possession that they could easily turn over to us right now," Barone said.