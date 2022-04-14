Prosecutors: Fort Erie man used wire cutters on Peace Bridge to illegally enter U.S.

A Fort Erie, Ont., man was arrested on the Peace Bridge on Thursday and accused of using wire cutters to cut a barbed wire fence and enter the United States.

Pawel Aleksander Grodkowski, 53, was charged with eluding examination of inspection by U.S. immigration officers, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that about 8:50 a.m., Grodkowski, 53, was observed on a security video monitor kneeling down on the pedestrian walkway on the U.S. side of the Peace Bridge. Two U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers approached Grodkowski and noticed a pair of wire cutters protruding from a bag he was carrying. Grodkowski was taken for further inspection and arrested.

Security video showed Grodkowski climbing a security fence and cutting three separate stands of barbed wire, prosecutors said.

According to customs officials, Grodkowski entered the U.S. in a similar fashion on Aug. 4 and Sept. 6, 2021. Wire cutters were discovered on the Peace Bridge pedestrian walkway by customs officers during those times.

