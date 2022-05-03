Prosecutors describe 'three days of control,' degradation as jury deliberates in Riverside rape trial

Jurors on Tuesday heard the same from both a prosecutor and a defense attorney: Bryam D. Bassett brutally attacked his girlfriend over the course of several days inside their Riverside apartment three years ago.

Bassett's beating left the victim's eyes swollen shut. He stomped on her back, leaving her with a fractured vertebra. He shaved her head.

Bassett's own attorney called the assault "horrific," "unjustified" and "stomach-churning."

But Bassett, whose trial started last week, isn't charged with assault. Instead, he faces two counts of first-degree rape and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

During closing arguments delivered Tuesday, prosecutors said their evidence shows Bassett, 31, raped the woman twice inside a Shaffer Village apartment on Isabelle Street between May 5 and 7, 2019.

Man, 28, charged with twice raping woman in Riverside apartment A Buffalo man faces two first-degree rape charges after he was accused of attacking a woman in an apartment in the city’s Riverside neighborhood. Bryam Bassett, 28, was accused of raping a woman twice Monday in a Shaffer Village apartment on Isabelle Street, according to a Buffalo police report. Bassett was accused of beating the woman and then raping

The victim suffered three days of physical and sexual abuse – "three days of dominance, three days of control," as prosecutors put it – from which she "did not think she was going to make it out," Assistant District Attorney Noha Elnakib said.

Bassett's attorneys called no witnesses and, on Tuesday afternoon, his fate was put in the hands of an Erie County jury.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Bassett's defense attorneys attempted to poke holes in the prosecution's case, arguing there are deficiencies in the DNA evidence that was presented. They asked the jurors to consider whether any sexual contact between Bassett and his girlfriend happened prior to the assault.

The case, in terms of the rape charges, "is filled with reasonable doubt," defense attorney Robert Cutting told jurors, calling it a case of "he said/she said."

At one point during the three days, according to prosecutors, Bassett made the victim get on the floor while naked and took video of her while on a video call. She was "humiliated and degraded," Elnakib told jurors.

Buffalo man indicted on sex assault, unlawful imprisonment charges A Buffalo man accused of sexually attacking a woman inside a Riverside apartment in the spring has been arraigned in Erie County Court, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said an indictment charged 28-year-old Bryam Bassett with two counts of predatory sexual assault and two counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors contend the victim, because of her injuries from the assault, was prevented from leaving the apartment by Bassett.

In addition to the instances of sexual assault, prosecutors also accuse Bassett of tying up his girlfriend with rope and duct tape and putting her in a closet for several hours two weeks earlier.

According to prosecutors, Bassett had confronted the victim about alleged cheating around that time.

Bassett was indicted on first-degree predatory sexual assault charges, but last month, those charges – which carried with them the potential for life in prison, if convicted – were reduced to the first-degree rape counts.

Suspect challenges police search, statements in brutal sex assault case in Buffalo Bryam D. Bassett is accused of brutally attacking a woman, including raping her twice over a 30-minute period. He wants a judge to suppress a variety of evidence, arguing that police illegally entered an apartment and exceeded their authority once inside.

Before the trial, Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio granted a defense motion to lower the charges based on minutes of grand jury proceedings, which prosecutors also conceded did not support the higher charges, a spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office has said.

As part of their deliberations, jurors will be able to consider a count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment in connection with the allegations the victim was bound and left in the bedroom closet, the judge said.

On May 7, 2019, Buffalo police, responding to a welfare check call made by the victim's boss, entered the Shaffer Village apartment without a warrant, entry DiTullio ruled was legal because police had a good-faith basis to believe someone was inside in imminent distress and needed help.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.