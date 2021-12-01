Prosecutors: 2019 Tonawanda killing involved man known as 'Animal,' drug deal gone bad

In addition to the two eyewitnesses, prosecutors said they have surveillance video from Vulcan Mini Mart and from a nearby home which they say shows the movements of Gaiter, Bottita and the witnesses before, during and after the incident.

The attack itself takes places "a distance away" from the cameras, Morgan told the jury.

Tonawanda police also recovered a pair of sneakers with Bottita's blood on them from inside Gaiter's Esser Avenue home, she said.

Gaiter's defense attorneys, Brian K. Parker and Sean P. Kelly, told the jury prosecutors lack evidence showing their client intended to kill Bottita.

Bottita instigated the confrontation, Kelly told jurors in the defense's five-minute opening statement, and Gaiter was "doing what he needed to do to stop someone from advancing on him," Kelly said.

But prosecutors say Gaiter repeatedly changed his account of what happened that night in an interview with detectives. At first, he told police he didn't know the person who died, and later told detectives it was a drug deal gone bad, but that a person named "Love" was killed.