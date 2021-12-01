Prosecutors: 2019 Tonawanda killing involved man known as 'Animal,' drug deal gone bad

Early one morning in September 2019, Mark Bottita bought what he thought was crack cocaine for $20 from a man known in his neighborhood as "Animal."
When Bottita's friend back at his apartment told him the powdery substance he purchased wasn't actually the drug he wanted, he walked outside to get his money back.
An argument ensued with the man with the nickname – whose real name is Jevon Gaiter. Gaiter got up off the curb and pushed the 59-year-old Bottita to the ground, according to prosecutors.
When Bottita got up and started to walk home, in the view of two eyewitnesses, Gaiter pulled a knife from his pocket and slashed Bottita's neck.
He bled to death on the sidewalk in front a Vulcan Street convenience store, around the corner from his one-room, Tonawanda Street apartment.
That was the scenario prosecutors painted Wednesday as they delivered their opening statement at Gaiter's murder trial in Erie County Court.
Gaiter, 41, of Buffalo, faces a second-degree murder charge for the killing, which happened around 1 a.m. Sept. 21, 2019, just across the city line in the Town of Tonawanda. Gaiter was arrested three days later near the downtown bus station.
"To this defendant, Jevon Gaiter, known to many as 'Animal,' a human life is worth less than $20," Assistant District Attorney Ashley Morgan told the jury during her 20-minute opening statement.
In addition to the two eyewitnesses, prosecutors said they have surveillance video from Vulcan Mini Mart and from a nearby home which they say shows the movements of Gaiter, Bottita and the witnesses before, during and after the incident.
The attack itself takes places "a distance away" from the cameras, Morgan told the jury.
Tonawanda police also recovered a pair of sneakers with Bottita's blood on them from inside Gaiter's Esser Avenue home, she said.
Gaiter's defense attorneys, Brian K. Parker and Sean P. Kelly, told the jury prosecutors lack evidence showing their client intended to kill Bottita.
Bottita instigated the confrontation, Kelly told jurors in the defense's five-minute opening statement, and Gaiter was "doing what he needed to do to stop someone from advancing on him," Kelly said.
But prosecutors say Gaiter repeatedly changed his account of what happened that night in an interview with detectives. At first, he told police he didn't know the person who died, and later told detectives it was a drug deal gone bad, but that a person named "Love" was killed.
He later tells police he had a nail file in his hands. In his final version to investigators, Gaiter told them Bottita was the one with the knife and somehow "the entire thing was Mark's fault," said Morgan, who is handling the case with ADA Samantha King.
Gaiter and Bottita knew each other, according to prosecutors. Gaiter knew he had "nothing to fear" from Bottita, who was mild-mannered and "had very little to call his own and struggled with addiction," she said.
Gaiter was a person Bottita "thought he could trust," she said.
The trial continues Thursday.