Prosecutor: Ammunition in Cheektowaga apartment 'same type' as rounds that killed 3-year-old

Spent shell casings found at the scene of last week's quadruple shooting on Donovan Drive that killed a 3-year-old "appear to be the same type" as the live rounds of ammunition found in the apartment of a man authorities have called a "person of interest" in the shooting, according to county prosecutors.
A preliminary examination of casings from the scene of the July 5 shooting and the .223-caliber rounds found the next day in a Slate Creek Drive apartment showed the two shared similar characteristics, Assistant Erie County District Attorney John P. Feroleto said in Cheektowaga Town Court on Monday.
No charges have been filed in the quadruple shooting that also injured three adults, but the man, Dequan I. Richardson, and a woman, Jonay B. Robinson, were arraigned Thursday in a weapons case prosecutors said is related.
Cheektowaga Town Justice James Speyer ordered Richardson, 22, held without bail following a felony hearing. Bail for Richardson had previously been set at $175,000.
Richardson and Robinson, 25, were arrested last week after police executed a search warrant at the Cheektowaga apartment authorities say they shared.
Speyer did not modify Robinson's bail, which remains at $175,000 cash or bond.
The pair face drug and weapons possession charges after police say they found cocaine, an assault rifle and a handgun in their apartment last week. Buffalo police executed a search warrant at the home based on information obtained in their investigation into the Donovan Drive shooting, Flynn said.
Flynn last week called both Richardson and Robinson "persons of interest" in the Donovan Drive shooting.
Neither Richardson nor Robinson have been charged in the July 5 quadruple shooting that injured three men and killed 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr. Walker had been on life support in Oishei Children's Hospital and died from his injuries, police said Friday.
Both Richardson and Robinson have pleaded not guilty to the gun and drug charges.
Feroleto, chief of the district attorney's tactical prosecution unit, asked Speyer to remand both defendants.
He called it "not a typical firearms possession case" when asking the judge to hold both without bail. If the weapons found in the apartment are linked to the shooting, both defendants would have a greater reason to flee the jurisdiction, Feroleto said.
The spent casings and the live rounds had the same "head markings," "primer" and were made of the same material, Feroleto told the judge, based on a report from the Erie County Central Police Services Forensic Lab.
Ian Harrington, Robinson's defense attorney, told the judge his client is employed at a Southtowns nursing home as a certified nursing assistant.
The prosecution's evidence thus far "tends to link her codefendant to these weapons and not her," Harrington told the judge.
"As we progress through this case we’ll find out that she’s probably innocent," Harrington said after the hearing.
Robert Johnson, Richardson's defense attorney, said he is still in the process of gathering evidence in the case.
Nearly 40 rounds of ammunition were fired in the July 5 shooting, the district attorney said last week.
The two firearms found in the pair's apartment were a .25-caliber Titan pistol and a .223-caliber Spikes Tactical "Aris type assault rifle," according to court documents.