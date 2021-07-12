Prosecutor: Ammunition in Cheektowaga apartment 'same type' as rounds that killed 3-year-old

Spent shell casings found at the scene of last week's quadruple shooting on Donovan Drive that killed a 3-year-old "appear to be the same type" as the live rounds of ammunition found in the apartment of a man authorities have called a "person of interest" in the shooting, according to county prosecutors.

A preliminary examination of casings from the scene of the July 5 shooting and the .223-caliber rounds found the next day in a Slate Creek Drive apartment showed the two shared similar characteristics, Assistant Erie County District Attorney John P. Feroleto said in Cheektowaga Town Court on Monday.

No charges have been filed in the quadruple shooting that also injured three adults, but the man, Dequan I. Richardson, and a woman, Jonay B. Robinson, were arraigned Thursday in a weapons case prosecutors said is related.

Cheektowaga Town Justice James Speyer ordered Richardson, 22, held without bail following a felony hearing. Bail for Richardson had previously been set at $175,000.

Richardson and Robinson, 25, were arrested last week after police executed a search warrant at the Cheektowaga apartment authorities say they shared.

Speyer did not modify Robinson's bail, which remains at $175,000 cash or bond.