Prosecution rests in Belstadt trial; deliberations could begin Friday

After 10 days of testimony, the prosecution rested its case late Tuesday in the trial of Joseph H. Belstadt, charged with murder in the 1993 death of 17-year-old Mandy Steingasser of North Tonawanda.

Judge Michael M. Mohun had prescheduled Wednesday and Thursday as off days, so the trial will resume Friday, with the defense getting underway.

Attorneys are subject to a gag order imposed in the case three years ago, so no information was available on the defense's intentions. However, if Belstadt's side offers few or no witnesses, closing arguments would be heard Friday.

Depending on their length, Mohun might be able to charge the jury and even order deliberations to begin.

The final prosecution witness late Tuesday afternoon was North Tonawanda Police Chief Thomas Krantz, who told how he took a bag of garbage from in front of the home of the parents of Christopher Palesh, Steingasser's ex-boyfriend, in hopes of obtaining a DNA sample.

Two plastic forks in the trash were tested for DNA. Palesh, who lives in Florida, agreed to give a DNA sample in 2019, after learning of the garbage raid, Krantz said.

"That's how we got Chris Palesh," said Krantz, who said Palesh had canceled an earlier appointment to give a sample.

