Probation with short jail term imposed in Niagara Falls double shooting

Maurice D. Craig of Niagara Falls, who shot two men in the legs on Highland Avenue in the Falls three years ago, was sentenced Friday to six months in jail to begin a five-year probation term.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III had promised Craig a sentence of no more than four years behind bars when Craig pleaded guilty April 13 to two counts of second-degree assault.

Craig, 31, shot the two victims Sept. 30, 2018, outside a house at 3030 Highland Ave.

One man was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and released; the other was treated in Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston, then transferred to Erie County Medical Center, where he was released after a couple of days, Executive Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman said at the time of the plea.

