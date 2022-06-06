 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Probation officer on leave after firing shot during firearms classroom training

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

An Erie County probation officer fired a live round from a gun during a classroom portion of firearms training a week and a half ago at the Erie County Sheriff's Office's range in Alden.

Thirteen other people were in the classroom at the time, a spokesperson for County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. No one was injured.

The incident happened May 26 during a department firearms "refresher" course, Peter Anderson, press secretary for Poloncarz, said in an email.

"While disassembling their weapons within the classroom, one probation officer negligently discharged their firearm," Anderson said.

There were 10 probation officers and four department firearm instructors in the classroom at the time, he said.

The probation officer who fired the shot, whose name was withheld, has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, Anderson said.

Damage to the facility, located on Genesee Street, was described by the Sheriff's Office as "minimal."

People are also reading…

The Sheriff's Office and the Probation Department are investigating the incident, spokespersons said.

The firing of any rounds is prohibited in classrooms at the facility, Sheriff's Office spokesman Scott Zylka said in an email.

While a spokesperson for the Probation Department said there were four instructors present, the Sheriff's Office said there was only one instructor.

The probation officer who fired the shot and the firearms instructor who was present at the time will not be permitted to use the range "until they complete additional training and demonstrate proficiency in all firearm and range safety protocols," Zylka said.

The incident did not involve any Sheriff's Office personnel, he said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worker with history of stealing from employers accused again

Worker with history of stealing from employers accused again

Over the years, Mollie McCann Poblocki has been convicted of nearly bankrupting a medical practice by writing unauthorized checks, stealing merchandise from a Hamburg jewelry store and taking a car dealership’s credit card to make personal purchases.

Iowa company that sold body armor to accused Tops shooter 'devastated' by tragedy

Iowa company that sold body armor to accused Tops shooter 'devastated' by tragedy

“What happened in your city is a tragedy and a horrific act of violence,” Adam Ruff of RMA Armament wrote to The Buffalo News. “RMA Armament is saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred in Buffalo ... Our products are intended for the protection of law-abiding private citizens, police departments and government partners.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid-19 in China: Beijing to reopen schools and workplaces as curbs ease

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News