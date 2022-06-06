Probation officer on leave after firing shot during firearms classroom training

An Erie County probation officer fired a live round from a gun during a classroom portion of firearms training a week and a half ago at the Erie County Sheriff's Office's range in Alden.

Thirteen other people were in the classroom at the time, a spokesperson for County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. No one was injured.

The incident happened May 26 during a department firearms "refresher" course, Peter Anderson, press secretary for Poloncarz, said in an email.

"While disassembling their weapons within the classroom, one probation officer negligently discharged their firearm," Anderson said.

There were 10 probation officers and four department firearm instructors in the classroom at the time, he said.

The probation officer who fired the shot, whose name was withheld, has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, Anderson said.

Damage to the facility, located on Genesee Street, was described by the Sheriff's Office as "minimal."

The Sheriff's Office and the Probation Department are investigating the incident, spokespersons said.

The firing of any rounds is prohibited in classrooms at the facility, Sheriff's Office spokesman Scott Zylka said in an email.

While a spokesperson for the Probation Department said there were four instructors present, the Sheriff's Office said there was only one instructor.

The probation officer who fired the shot and the firearms instructor who was present at the time will not be permitted to use the range "until they complete additional training and demonstrate proficiency in all firearm and range safety protocols," Zylka said.

The incident did not involve any Sheriff's Office personnel, he said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

