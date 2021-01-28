Probation is sentence for Falls woman whose baby died of Benadryl overdose

A Niagara Falls woman who administered a fatal Benadryl overdose to her infant daughter was placed on five years' probation Thursday.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III had promised the nonjail sentence to Brittany N. Panepinto, 29, when she pleaded guilty in November to criminally negligent homicide for the death of Arabella Lynne Mease on the night of May 5-6, 2018.

The baby was less than 3 months old when Panepinto gave her liquid Benadryl in a baby bottle because the infant wasn't feeling well, Assistant District Attorney Holly E. Sloma said at the time of the plea.

The over-the-counter medication's package warnings say it should not be given to any child under age 2.

The probation sentence also applied to a separate misdemeanor assault charge against Panepinto. She bit a nurse on the arm at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center on May 14, 2018, eight days after the baby's death, when Panepinto went to the hospital for mental health treatment.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.