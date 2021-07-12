Probation for ice skating coach who stole nearly $100K from student

An ice skating instructor who stole nearly $100,000 from a student was sentenced to three years of probation, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Former competitive professional skater Vincent Van Vliet, 42, was sentenced Friday afternoon before State Supreme Court Justice Mark A. Montour after pleading guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny April 13.

Van Vliet, of Lima in Livingston County, south of Rochester, admitted in April that he stole a total of $98,958 from a client while working as an ice skating instructor between Dec. 1, 2018 and Dec. 1, 2019. The private skating classes took place at rinks in Buffalo and Amherst.

When he pleaded guilty, Van Vliet paid full restitution to the victim, the District Attorney's Office said. He had faced a maximum of up to four years in prison.

Prosecutors said Van Vliet was paid by the victim with checks; he then stole money by altering checks that he deposited into his account via mobile banking, and by making additional unauthorized mobile deposits.