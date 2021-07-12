 Skip to main content
Probation for ice skating coach who stole nearly $100K from student
An ice skating instructor who stole nearly $100,000 from a student was sentenced to three years of probation, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Former competitive professional skater Vincent Van Vliet, 42, was sentenced Friday afternoon before State Supreme Court Justice Mark A. Montour after pleading guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny April 13.  

Van Vliet, of Lima in Livingston County, south of Rochester, admitted in April that he stole a total of $98,958 from a client while working as an ice skating instructor between Dec. 1, 2018 and Dec. 1, 2019. The private skating classes took place at rinks in Buffalo and Amherst.  

When he pleaded guilty, Van Vliet paid full restitution to the victim, the District Attorney's Office said. He had faced a maximum of up to four years in prison.

Prosecutors said Van Vliet was paid by the victim with checks; he then stole money by altering checks that he deposited into his account via mobile banking, and by making additional unauthorized mobile deposits.

According to the Genesee Figure Skating Club's Coaching Staff Information for the 2014-2015 season, Van Vliet was born in Rochester before moving to Delaware while training as a competitive skater. He competed in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in ice dance and, according to the document, later toured with Disney on Ice and choreographed ice shows before coaching.  

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Amherst Police Department for its work in the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Brian P. Dassero of the DA’s Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit.

