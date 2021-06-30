Probation for employee who torched Niagara Falls school garage

Rickey Ponds, a former Niagara Falls School District employee, was sentenced Wednesday to five years probation and $31,000 in restitution for setting fire to the district's maintenance garage last year.

The district's loss, including the building and six vehicles, was about $2 million; $31,000 is the insurance deductible, Niagara County Executive Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman said.

Ponds, 23, of the Falls, had admitted to attempted third-degree arson before State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.

Ponds turned himself in at Police Headquarters while the Feb. 25, 2020, fire was still burning, Superintendent Mark R. Laurrie said at the time.

That day, Ponds was told of a job change that reduced his pay by about $2,000 a year.

Surveillance video showed Ponds' car returned to the maintenance building, located behind Niagara Falls High School, between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m.

Laurrie, who asked Kloch to send Ponds to jail, said Ponds sprayed diesel fuel around the interior of the building and lit it. The building has been reconstructed.

