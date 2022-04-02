Probation department probe focuses on tip that Kente Bell had gun, threatened to shoot cops

A month before Kente Bell allegedly led police on a wild chase across Buffalo and wounded three police officers, a tipster called in some information about him to an Erie County probation officer.

The tipster allegedly reported in February that Bell, who was on probation from a 2021 conviction for criminal possession of a weapon, had a gun, which would have been a violation of his conditions of probation, according to two law enforcement sources.

And the tipster allegedly reported to the probation officer that Bell said that if he were pulled over by police again, he would shoot them, the sources said.

The probation officer told a supervisor about the allegations about the gun and the threat and officials from probation are believed to have gone to Bell's house to investigate, the sources said. When they arrived at Bell's residence in Buffalo, he was not home. After that, no one ever returned to follow up, the sources said.

Bell now stands accused of shooting three Buffalo patrol officers with a gun loaded with a high-capacity magazine during a wild, cross-town chase that began at the foot of Ferry and ended in front of the Ferry-Fillmore District police station on Tuesday evening.

