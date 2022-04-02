Probation department probe focuses on tip that Kente Bell had gun, threatened to shoot cops

A month before Kente Bell allegedly led police on a wild chase across Buffalo and wounded three police officers, a tipster called in some information about him to an Erie County probation officer.
The tipster allegedly reported in February that Bell, who was on probation from a 2021 conviction for criminal possession of a weapon, had a gun, which would have been a violation of his conditions of probation, according to two law enforcement sources.
And the tipster allegedly reported to the probation officer that Bell said that if he were pulled over by police again, he would shoot them, the sources said.
The probation officer told a supervisor about the allegations about the gun and the threat and officials from probation are believed to have gone to Bell's house to investigate, the sources said. When they arrived at Bell's residence in Buffalo, he was not home. After that, no one ever returned to follow up, the sources said.
Bell now stands accused of shooting three Buffalo patrol officers with a gun loaded with a high-capacity magazine during a wild, cross-town chase that began at the foot of Ferry and ended in front of the Ferry-Fillmore District police station on Tuesday evening.
On Wednesday, new details about the gun battle that raged from the West Side to several East Side neighborhoods came to light through new information from police, interviews with sources and reviews of recordings of radio transmissions during the incident.
On Friday, Michelle Olszowy, commissioner of the Erie County Probation Department, said an investigation was underway regarding the handling of Bell's case but that she could not confirm or deny any of the allegations regarding the tip that came into her department or what happened afterward.
"This is all fresh information and I've got interviews to conduct next week with staff to find out what exactly happened – who did what and what was done and what wasn't done and why the actions took place," Olszowy told The Buffalo News in a phone interview. "I cannot comment as to whether this is, in fact, fact. We're still investigating."
On Tuesday, two patrol officers approached Bell, who was parked with a female friend in a Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot of Broderick Park, after they spotted the tinted windows on the vehicle, police and prosecutors said. Bell was cooperative at first and handed over his license, but when the officers raised questions about issues with his registration, he is accused of driving off, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. said.
During the chase that followed, Bell is accused of shooting a gun multiple times.
Three Buffalo police officers were wounded, including Officer Joseph McCarthy who was shot in the lower abdomen and remained hospitalized Friday at Erie County Medical Center. Police Officer Trevor Sheehan was shot in the bicep and on the end of his ear and Officer Christopher Wilson took a bullet to his vest. Both were released.
Nine police vehicles sustained damage from bullets during the chase, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told reporters the day after the incident.
Bell was also wounded when police opened fire on him as they surrounded his vehicle at the corner of East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue, a terrifying moment that was captured in a cellphone video that was widely circulated on social media.
"The way that this individual was shooting from a moving vehicle showed absolutely no concern for people’s safety, no concern for human life," Mayor Byron W. Brown said.
Bell suffered gunshot wounds to the shoulder, neck, leg and finger, and was initially listed in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center. Thursday, he woke up from sedation and was deemed conscious enough to be arraigned from his hospital bed on three counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of weapons possession.
This was not the first time Bell was shot. In 2012, he was seriously wounded in a shooting, according to a Buffalo News report at the time. Authorities said the incident left him partially paralyzed.
Now multiple investigations are underway about the wild chase and shootings.
Olszowy told The News that in addition to the internal investigation within the probation department, her office filed a "critical incident report" regarding what happened Tuesday to the state Department of Criminal Justice Services, which oversees county probation departments.
Probation departments are required to report any "critical incidents" involving people being supervised by probation to the state agency within 24 hours.
"We're required as an agency to report that," Olszowy said. "We will be providing DCJS the entire case record. That's required as part of this process."
The state agency will then conduct its own review of the probation case, Olszowy said.
Bell was scheduled to be arraigned Monday at the hospital on the probation violation for allegedly having an illegal weapon – the gun he is accused of firing at the three Buffalo police officers.
In the previous gun case that landed Bell on probation, arrest records showed that Amherst police pulled Bell over on Niagara Falls Boulevard and Sheridan Drive at about 3 a.m. March 12, 2020, for an equipment violation on his vehicle. Police said they found a loaded, stolen gun inside the car. Bell later pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon and was sentenced to probation on Jan. 13, 2021, according to probation officials.
Flynn told The News that police informed him of the allegations regarding the tip that was made to probation and that he is looking into the matter.