Prison inmate charged with threatening judge, NY's corrections commissioner
Prison inmate charged with threatening judge, NY's corrections commissioner

  • Updated
A state prison inmate has been indicted on charges of mailing a threatening letter to the state Department of Corrections acting commissioner and to a federal judge. 

Daniel DeGroat, 31, who is serving a 15-year prison term for burglary, now faces two counts of mailing threatening communications in U.S. District Court in Buffalo.

The indictment alleges DeGroat mailed the letters in November 2020 to Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Acting Commissioner Anthony J. Annucci, and to an unnamed federal judge, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

