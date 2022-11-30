Potential punishment for teen driver in quadruple fatal hinges on whether passengers were 'participants'

Whether the five passengers in a stolen SUV that crashed in October, killing four of them, were "participants" in a crime may determine how serious the potential punishment is for the 16-year-old driver.

And as an Erie County Court judge weighs whether the case against the teen charged in connection with the crash will proceed in Youth Part or Family Court, new details emerged Wednesday during a court hearing.

The stolen Kia Sportage was traveling 114 mph five seconds before it crashed into an expressway ramp wall, prosecutors said in court. A second before impact, the SUV was going 68 mph.

Prosecutors argued Wednesday that the five passengers in the stolen vehicle were not participants in the crime of possession of stolen property at the time of the crash.

The lone surviving passenger, a 14-year-old girl, testified before an Erie County grand jury she did "not have actual knowledge" the Kia was stolen, Assistant District Attorney Christine Murray said in court.

"She thought it may be stolen. She did not know it was stolen. No one told her, specifically, that it was stolen," Murray told Judge Susan Eagan.

Eagan did not issue a decision Wednesday.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Oct. 24 at the entrance to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway from the westbound Kensington Expressway.

Those killed were Marcus Webster, 19; Swazine Swindle, 17; Kevin Payne, 16; and Ahjanae Harper, 14.

The 16-year-old driver, whom The Buffalo News is not naming because of his age, appeared in court at the hearing.

The speeds come from the data in the vehicle's "black box" recovered by investigators at the crash scene, Assistant District Attorney Paul Glascott said.

Additional data show that the driver had the gas pedal of the vehicle almost completely depressed – it was pushed down 99% of the way – five seconds before the crash, and the throttle of the vehicle's engine was at 96% of its limit, Glascott said.

The surviving passenger also told investigators she did not see anyone grabbing at the steering wheel before the crash, the prosecutor said.

Defense attorney Joseph Genovese argued had the driver been pulled over before the crash happened, it was likely everyone in the SUV would have been charged with possession of stolen property, making them participants in the crime.

But Eagan said while all may have been charged, the passengers likely would have been "pled out," since the passengers did not have "dominion and control" over the vehicle.

Eagan also questioned Glascott whether prosecutors truly would have seen the passengers as nonparticipants.

"It's only now because of this tragic, horrific lapse of judgment and nightmare of an outcome that now we are focusing on one individual," Eagan said.

Glascott said the passengers could have been charged in that scenario, but not necessarily prosecuted or, even if that, found guilty.

Under the state's Raise the Age Law, prosecutors are allowed to keep a case against a 16- or 17-year-old in Youth Part, rather than Family Court, when there are "significant injuries" to someone other than a participant in the crime.

Everyone in the vehicle except the driver was ejected through the vehicle's glass roof.

The teen was arraigned on an indictment last week charging him with seven felonies: four counts of second-degree manslaughter, along with a count each of first- and second-degree assault, along with criminal possession of stolen property.

The teen has pleaded not guilty and remains out of custody. Conditions of his release included wearing an ankle monitor, checking in with a probation officer and abiding by a curfew.

Eagan said she would issue a written decision to the attorneys, but did not provide a time frame for it. Even if the judge puts the case on a track for Family Court with her decision, prosecutors still have a chance to keep the case in Youth Part.

"If she does not agree with prosecutors’ argument in court today, our office will file an extraordinary circumstance motion, arguing that the case should remain in Youth Part," Kait Munro, spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office, said in an email.

Mothers of two of the deceased passengers have filed a federal lawsuit against Kia America, claiming the automaker failed to prevent the vehicles from being stolen despite a nationwide social media trend that has led to thousands of Kias being stolen.

The vehicle was stolen the night before from a parking lot of the Marine Drive Apartments, but prosecutors don’t know who stole it, District Attorney John Flynn has previously said.

If the case remains in Youth Part, potential sentences vary depending on whether the judge grants the adolescent offender "youthful offender" status, Munro said.