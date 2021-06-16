 Skip to main content
Postal service manager admits to stealing over $90K in cash, stamps
Postal service manager admits to stealing over $90K in cash, stamps

A Niagara Falls woman who managed the Cheektowaga Post Office admitted to stealing more than $90,000 in cash and stamps from the Postal Service over a nine-month period, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York. 

Lisa Mesler, 55, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to theft of government money, officials announced Tuesday.

According to prosecutors, Mesler was a station manager at the Cheektowaga Post Office at 125 Galleria Drive between October 2017 and June 2018 when she stole $63,265.96 in cash, on 53 different occasions, from the register drawers of sales associates who she supervised.

She also stole, over several occasions, stamps valued at a total of $28,265.30 during that time period.

Theft of government money carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 13.

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

