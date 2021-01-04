Postal employee pleads guilty to failing to deliver mail

A U.S. Postal Service employee from Buffalo pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy to delay or destruction of U.S. mail, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Brandon Wilson, 27, faces a maximum of one year in prison when he is sentenced May 6.

According to prosecutors, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped Wilson on Nov. 3 at the Peace Bridge, and found in the trunk of his vehicle 701 mailings, a Postal Service employee uniform and employee identification badge.

The mail included three official absentee ballots mailed from the Board of Elections to voters mostly in the 14215 ZIP code. The cancellation dates on the first class mailings were between Sept. 16 and Oct 26.

Wilson initially told officers that the mailings belonged to him or his mother, then admitted that he was a Postal Service employee who held onto the mailings after failing to complete his delivery route.

