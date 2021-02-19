Post office clerk in Cheektowaga admits theft of $17,549

A clerk in a post office in Cheektowaga stole a total of $17,549 from the government by making false express mail refunds.
Kathy L. Strayer pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Buffalo to committing the thefts between June 2019 and March 2020 on 32 occasions.
Federal sentencing guidelines recommend that Strayer be sentenced up to six months in prison, fined up to $20,000 and put on supervised release for up to three years.
Strayer is scheduled to be sentenced June 17 by Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.
