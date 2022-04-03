Possibility of 'friendly fire' probed in high-speed chase that left 3 cops wounded

Bell got on the Scajaquada Expressway and then headed east on the Kensington Expressway before exiting at Bailey Avenue. Moments later, by the Northeast District police station, police said Officer Trevor Sheehan was shot in the left bicep and the side of his ear.

Then on Genesee Street near Doat Street, Officer Christopher Wilson and his partner came under fire. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said last week that Wilson was "struck in the chest" but the bullet-resistant vest he was wearing stopped the round.

The third officer, Joseph McCarthy, was shot at East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue, where the chase ended. He was shot in the lower abdomen and was still in Erie County Medical Center on Sunday. The other officers were treated and released.

Bell remained hospitalized after being shot in the shoulder, neck, leg and finger. He was arraigned Thursday in his hospital bed after he awoke from sedation. He has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Bell was on probation for a weapons possession charge stemming from his arrest in March 2020 in Amherst. In 2012, Bell was seriously wounded in a shooting in Buffalo that left him partially paralyzed.