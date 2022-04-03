Possibility of 'friendly fire' probed in high-speed chase that left 3 cops wounded

A nearly 30-minute, high-speed chase. Three police officers and a suspect wounded. Dozens of rounds fired. Nine police cars shot up and 19 separate crime scenes.
Five days after a wild police chase that stretched from the foot of Ferry Street on Buffalo's West Side all the way to the Cheektowaga border before ending in a hail of gunfire in front of the Ferry-Fillmore District police station, multiple investigations are underway into what happened.
Among the many questions that remain to be answered: Were any of the officers wounded by friendly fire?
Authorities cannot definitely say yet, but that possibility is under investigation.
"I have no indication that anyone was hit by friendly fire," Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. told reporters last week. "But I'm certainly going to look into it because there was, obviously, throughout the course of this whole thing, numerous gunshots fired by officers and numerous gunshots fired by the offender."
Three police officers were wounded during the chase, which began just before 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Broderick Park, next to the Niagara River. Two officers approached a Jeep Cherokee that had tinted windows. Authorities say the driver, Kente Bell, 28, of Buffalo was cooperative at first and provided his ID. But when he was questioned about issues with his registration, authorities said, he took off. In the Black Rock area, a female passenger bailed out of the car as it was still moving. Moments later, Flynn said, Bell allegedly fired at police who were pursuing him.
Bell got on the Scajaquada Expressway and then headed east on the Kensington Expressway before exiting at Bailey Avenue. Moments later, by the Northeast District police station, police said Officer Trevor Sheehan was shot in the left bicep and the side of his ear.
Then on Genesee Street near Doat Street, Officer Christopher Wilson and his partner came under fire. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said last week that Wilson was "struck in the chest" but the bullet-resistant vest he was wearing stopped the round.
The third officer, Joseph McCarthy, was shot at East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue, where the chase ended. He was shot in the lower abdomen and was still in Erie County Medical Center on Sunday. The other officers were treated and released.
Bell remained hospitalized after being shot in the shoulder, neck, leg and finger. He was arraigned Thursday in his hospital bed after he awoke from sedation. He has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Bell was on probation for a weapons possession charge stemming from his arrest in March 2020 in Amherst. In 2012, Bell was seriously wounded in a shooting in Buffalo that left him partially paralyzed.
A cellphone video from the scene at East Ferry and Fillmore that was widely circulated on social media shows the chaos that unfolded as the Jeep approached the intersection. A police officer is seen getting out of a patrol car parked in the middle of the intersection and she points her gun toward the oncoming vehicle. Another officer is seen running past. A siren blares. Moments later, multiple gunshots can be heard but the view of the scene is blocked by a gas station pump that the cellphone user was behind. At least a dozen police officers could be seen converging on a smoking vehicle that ended up in a vacant lot. Several police cars could be seen driving past with their lights and sirens on.
Flynn said investigators are trying to sort through mountains of evidence to get to the bottom of what happened.
"So there are a lot of things I don't know at this time. I don't know how many shots were fired by officers. I don't know how many officers fired their shots. I don't know how many shots he fired," Flynn said.
Bell allegedly was found holding a gun when he was pulled out of the vehicle, according to police. Flynn said the gun was loaded with an extended magazine. "I don't have exact numbers for you, but lots and lots of bullets can be put in that extended magazine. So he had the ability to shoot with lots and lots of bullets with the extended magazine," Flynn said. But it may be difficult to determine how many shots he fired, Flynn said, because the weapon was damaged during the exchange of gunfire.
"His gun was hit," Flynn said. "So it's broken. It's damaged. I may not be able to tell how many rounds he fired."
Flynn said his office is investigating the criminal case against Bell but also the conduct of the police officers.
"It appears that everything was done properly here and they were all valid shots, you know, that were fired by the officers when he was shooting at them," Flynn said. He said Thursday he was "about 50% there" in clearing the police officers' conduct but that his investigation was continuing.
He said it's possible that the investigation will show that Bell also opened fire on other police officers during the chase, which could lead to more charges against him. Recordings of radio transmissions during the chase that were archived by Broadcastify.com included repeated instances of police telling dispatchers that shots were being fired at them.
Regarding the possibility of friendly fire, Flynn said, legally it may not matter.
"If I can show that [Bell] was shooting in the vicinity of an officer who got shot ... and it turns out that he didn't get shot by him but was shot by friendly fire, it's still attempted murder," Flynn said of the charges Bell would face.