Portland man arrested on three counts of sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child

A Chautauqua County man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday by Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies on sex abuse charges.
The department's Criminal Investigation Division has been conducting an investigation into a report of sexual abuse in the Town of Portland. The investigation determined that 37-year-old Charles L. Fitch of Portland subjected a juvenile to sexual contact on various occasions, according to the sheriff's office.
A warrant was issued in Portland Town Court for Fitch on three counts of third-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
Fitch was later held in the Chautauqua County Jail pending arraignment.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Harold McNeil
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.