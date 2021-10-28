 Skip to main content
Portland man arrested on three counts of sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child
A Chautauqua County man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday by Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies on sex abuse charges.

The department's Criminal Investigation Division has been conducting an investigation into a report of sexual abuse in the Town of Portland. The investigation determined that 37-year-old Charles L. Fitch of Portland subjected a juvenile to sexual contact on various occasions, according to the sheriff's office.

A warrant was issued in Portland Town Court for Fitch on three counts of third-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Fitch was later held in the Chautauqua County Jail pending arraignment.

