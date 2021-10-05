Porter man pleads guilty to murdering stepfather, dumping body in ravine

But at some point, Roy shot his stepfather and drove to Cattaraugus County.

Muscato said he believes Rockett was killed "within five minutes" after the car left home.

Roy then drove to Cattaraugus County and dumped the body in a ravine in East Otto State Forest, where it was found May 19, 2018. Muscato said Roy had hiked there in the past and was familiar with the area.

Roy already had been arrested on a gun possession charge the day after Rockett was killed, and the arresting deputy noted blood stains on the inside of the passenger-side door of the car.

In January 2019, Roy's attorney at the time, A. Joseph Catalano, told reporters that Roy had been forced to spend about a month in the psychiatric unit of Erie County Medical Center by a judge who responded to complaints from Roy's mother and birth father that he had stopped taking drugs he had been prescribed for schizophrenia.

Catalano asked for a psychiatric evaluation of Roy by court-appointed doctors at the Porter Town Court arraignment for the gun charge. The doctors viewed him as competent to stand trial at that time.