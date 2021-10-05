 Skip to main content
Porter man pleads guilty to murdering stepfather, dumping body in ravine
Gregory A. Roy, the Porter man who shot his stepfather to death during a car ride and dumped the victim's body in a Cattaraugus County ravine, pleaded guilty as charged Tuesday.

Roy, 32, who has a long history of mental illness, was scheduled for trial next month, at which defense attorney George V.C. Muscato hoped to attempt a mental health defense.

But instead, Roy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon before State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. in Lockport.

Kloch scheduled sentencing for Dec. 2, but he told Roy he will be sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

"There's no question Greg has had a history of schizophrenia," Muscato said after court. "The issue, quite frankly, is, could we have met the burden of insanity? In New York State, that's very hard to do."

With Kloch's sentencing commitment in hand, Muscato said he felt the plea was in Roy's best interest.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said no plea offer was made; Roy pleaded guilty to the original indictment.

Roy killed Rudy Ray Rockett, 64, of Redondo Beach, Calif., on April 29, 2018, in Roy's car. Investigators for the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said Rockett thought Roy was driving him to Buffalo Niagara International Airport for a flight back to California.

But at some point, Roy shot his stepfather and drove to Cattaraugus County.

Muscato said he believes Rockett was killed "within five minutes" after the car left home.

Roy then drove to Cattaraugus County and dumped the body in a ravine in East Otto State Forest, where it was found May 19, 2018. Muscato said Roy had hiked there in the past and was familiar with the area.

Roy already had been arrested on a gun possession charge the day after Rockett was killed, and the arresting deputy noted blood stains on the inside of the passenger-side door of the car.

In January 2019, Roy's attorney at the time, A. Joseph Catalano, told reporters that Roy had been forced to spend about a month in the psychiatric unit of Erie County Medical Center by a judge who responded to complaints from Roy's mother and birth father that he had stopped taking drugs he had been prescribed for schizophrenia.

Catalano asked for a psychiatric evaluation of Roy by court-appointed doctors at the Porter Town Court arraignment for the gun charge. The doctors viewed him as competent to stand trial at that time.

But in May 2019, after the defense requested another evaluation, now-retired County Judge Sara Sheldon ruled Roy mentally unfit for a trial and committed him to a state mental institution. He was returned to the county jail in October 2019 after state doctors decided treatment had made Roy competent.

A May 2020 trial was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the case was transferred to Kloch, who ordered another evaluation at Muscato's request early this year.

On March 5, Kloch recommitted Roy to a state mental facility, which sent him back to Lockport in July, again finding him competent after treatment.

