Porter man faces state prison sentence in fatal drugged-driving crash

A Porter man admitted Tuesday that he was under the influence of drugs last year when the vehicle he was driving smashed into a tree, killing his passenger.

Patrick M. Pardee, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter in connection with the death of Matthew Maines, 32, of Ransomville.

The maximum penalty for the charge is seven years in state prison, but Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek said Pardee won't be sentenced to that much when he returns to court May 16.

"I have not decided what I will do in regard to sentencing," Wojtaszek told Pardee. "I have indicated to your attorney that I could not see a scenario where I would sentence you to the maximum."

Pardee's vehicle ran off Lewiston Road near Riverdale Cemetery in Lewiston about 10 p.m. June 18 and struck a tree.

Pardee himself was injured in the crash, and was treated in Erie County Medical Center. He turned himself in to Lewiston police Aug. 25 and was charged with vehicular manslaughter, impaired driving, aggravated unlicensed operation and a traffic violation.

He had not been indicted before he agreed to plead guilty.