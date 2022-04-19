Porter man charged with having bricks of cocaine in Niagara Falls hotel

James F. Ashley Jr., who has two previous prison sentences for handling large amounts of drugs, was arraigned Tuesday on an indictment that accused him of having two kilograms of cocaine in a Niagara Falls hotel room.

Ashley, 33, of Porter, pleaded not guilty to first- and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The powdered cocaine allegedly was pressed into bricks, Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh said.

Police also seized $1,409 in cash when they raided Ashley's room in the Cadence Hotel on Rainbow Boulevard Dec. 29, Wydysh said.

In 2016, Ashley was sentenced to 6½ years in prison for picking up a shipping box containing three kilos of cocaine on Halloween 2014 in the Falls.

Ashley was on parole from that sentence at the time of his latest arrest.

In 2009, Ashley was caught in a Niagara Falls house with three pounds of marijuana, packaged for sale. A federal judge gave Ashley five years behind bars for that.

