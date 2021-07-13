Porter man, accused of killing stepfather, again found competent for trial

A Porter man who has been in and out of mental institutions since he was charged in 2018 with killing his stepfather, has been deemed competent to stand trial.

That's happened before to Gregory A. Roy, only to have him relapse and be recommitted to the custody of the state Office of Mental Health.

After a brief court appearance in Lockport on Tuesday, defense attorney George V.C. Muscato said he has filed a notice to offer a psychiatric defense at Roy's trial, which has not yet been scheduled.

Roy, 32, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Rudy Ray Rockett, 64, of Redondo Beach, Calif.

Rockett's body was found May 19, 2018, in a ravine in East Otto State Forest, Cattaraugus County.

At the time, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said Rockett had been shot multiple times April 29, 2018, in a car driven by Roy.

They said Rockett thought Roy was driving him to Buffalo Niagara International Airport for a flight back to California, but investigators said Roy took a circuitous route through Niagara County and allegedly killed his stepfather at some point during the drive.