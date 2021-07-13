 Skip to main content
Porter man, accused of killing stepfather, again found competent for trial
Gregory-Roy

Gregory A. Roy. 

 Photo courtesy of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office

A Porter man who has been in and out of mental institutions since he was charged in 2018 with killing his stepfather, has been deemed competent to stand trial.

That's happened before to Gregory A. Roy, only to have him relapse and be recommitted to the custody of the state Office of Mental Health.

After a brief court appearance in Lockport on Tuesday, defense attorney George V.C. Muscato said he has filed a notice to offer a psychiatric defense at Roy's trial, which has not yet been scheduled.

Roy, 32, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Rudy Ray Rockett, 64, of Redondo Beach, Calif.

Rockett's body was found May 19, 2018, in a ravine in East Otto State Forest, Cattaraugus County.

At the time, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said Rockett had been shot multiple times April 29, 2018, in a car driven by Roy.

They said Rockett thought Roy was driving him to Buffalo Niagara International Airport for a flight back to California, but investigators said Roy took a circuitous route through Niagara County and allegedly killed his stepfather at some point during the drive.

Roy was arrested April 30, 2018, on a weapons possession charge after a deputy found an unregistered 9 mm handgun in the glove compartment of his mother's 2006 Saab. Law enforcement sources said a substantial amount of blood was found on the passenger side door.

After the gun arrest, a public defender obtained a Porter Town Court order for a psychiatric evaluation of Roy. He was deemed competent then, but after the murder arraignment, another examination was ordered by a Niagara County Court judge, and in May 2019 Roy was found incompetent.

After treatment in a state facility, Roy was deemed competent in October 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic torpedoed a planned May 2020 trial, and subsequently, Muscato asked for another psychiatric exam on the defendant.

On March 5, State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. found Roy incompetent and sent him back to a mental institution. After four months at Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center, Roy was ordered released July 6, and returned to Niagara County Jail on Friday.

Tuesday, Kloch signed subpoenas requested by Muscato for Roy's Mid-Hudson and County Jail treatment records.

