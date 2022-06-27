Poll worker pleads guilty to misdemeanor for prestamping Byron Brown's name on ballots

A polling place worker pleaded guilty Monday to stamping Byron W. Brown's name as a write-in candidate for mayor against the Democratic nominee, India Walton, on multiple ballots in November, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Luz Pena, 59, of Buffalo appeared in court before Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio and pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of attempting to commit a crime against the elective franchise.

She was sentenced to an unconditional discharge and was ordered to pay $100 fine.

Pena had been charged with a felony and faced up to four years in prison.

On Nov. 2, 2021 – Election Day – Pena was working at a polling place inside the Belle Center on Maryland Street in the City of Buffalo. She stamped multiple ballots with Brown's name on the ballots.

A West Side voter alerted the elections board that she had been handed a ballot that already had Brown's name on it, though it was not stamped in the proper box for write-in votes.

“I took it back up to the table and said, ‘Hey, I noticed, like, did somebody stamp these?’ And she’s like, ‘Oh yeah, I went through and stamped them all,’ ” said the voter, who identified herself as Allison. She said at the time she didn't want her last name to be used because she has small children and didn't want to get involved in the divisive mayoral race. She said it didn't appear to be anything "covert or malicious."

The Erie County Board of Elections dismissed a team of poll workers at the Belle Center after receiving an allegation of a ballot that was prestamped for Brown, The Buffalo News reported in November.

At the time, both the Brown and Walton campaigns said there was no evidence of widespread fraud or irregularities.

Brown waged a successful write-in campaign last summer after losing to Walton in the June primary to win a fifth term as the mayor of Buffalo. His "Write Down Byron Brown" campaign included distributing thousands of stamps with his name outside polling places.

The guilty plea comes as another case related to last year's mayoral race returns to court Tuesday, also before LoTempio.

Judge allows polling place case against Betty Jean Grant to proceed Judge Andrew C. LoTempio rejected a motion from Grant's attorney to dismiss the charges, but suggested prosecutors may face issues proving accusations of harassment and an election law violation.

Former Erie County Legislature Chairwoman Betty Jean Grant is charged with a misdemeanor and a violation. She is accused of violating state election law on Oct. 23 during early voting inside the Delavan Grider Community Center when she allegedly encroached on the space of a voter who was marking her ballot, in what county prosecutors have described as entering "an occupied voting booth."

Grant who also streamed video of the incident on Facebook Live, "observed the preparation of another person's ballot," according to the DA's office.

Grant has maintained she recorded the incident because she believed a woman improperly volunteered to help a voter fill out her ballot.

The woman who helped the voter was a supporter of Brown, while Grant was a supporter of Walton. Carolette Meadows, the Brown supporter, said she was helping two elderly sisters who did not know how to use a rubber stamp to write in Brown's name on the ballot.

