Poll worker charged with prestamping Byron Brown's name on ballots

A poll worker was charged with a felony for allegedly prestamping ballots with Byron Brown's name in the hotly contested mayoral election last fall that Brown won as a write-in candidate against the Democratic nominee, India Walton, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Luz Pena, 58, was arraigned Monday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio on one count of "unlawful use of pasters upon ballot" – a felony – and one misdemeanor count of unspecific violation of election law.

If convicted, she faces up to four years in prison.

Prosecutors alleged that between 6 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 2, Election Day, Pena, who was working at the Belle Center on Maryland Street, used a stamp to place Brown's name as a write-in candidate on "numerous ballots" – a violation of state election law.

On Election Day, the Erie County Board of Elections dismissed a team of poll workers at the Belle Center after receiving an allegation of a ballot that was prestamped for Brown, The Buffalo News reported in November.

At the time, both the Brown and Walton campaigns said there was no evidence of widespread fraud or irregularities.

“This was the only situation that we’ve heard of this occurring," said Ralph M. Mohr, Republican elections commissioner, in November. "We heard about it, took action immediately on it. It doesn’t appear to be any type of widespread situation, even at that location.”

The board was alerted by a 36-year-old West Side voter named Allison. She spoke to The News on the condition that her last name be withheld because she has small children and did not wish to get involved in the controversy of a divisive mayoral race.

Allison told The News an elections inspector handed her a ballot that was already stamped with Brown’s name on it, though it was not stamped in the proper box for write-in votes.

“I took it back up to the table and said, ‘Hey, I noticed, like, did somebody stamp these?’ And she’s like, ‘Oh yeah, I went through and stamped them all,’ ” she said.

Mohr confirmed that the elections inspector admitted to stamping the ballot with the mayor's name.

Allison, who supported Walton, said it appeared the election inspector might have made a mistake. She said she perceived no ill-intent from the woman.

“It didn’t strike me as anything covert or malicious," she said.

The district attorney's office said Tuesday the charges against Pena stemmed from the same incident.

Pena is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. May 16. She was released on her own recognizance.

After losing to Walton in the June primary, Brown waged a fierce write-in campaign. His "Write Down Byron Brown" campaign included distributing thousands of stamps with his name outside polling places. Brown won by a margin of 38,338 to 25,773.

The Pena case is the second involving allegations of election law violations connected to the mayoral race.

Former Erie County Legislature Chairwoman Betty Jean Grant is charged with a misdemeanor and a violation. She is accused of violating state election law on Oct. 23 during early voting inside the Delavan Grider Community Center when she allegedly encroached on the space of a voter who was marking her ballot, in what county prosecutors have described as entering "an occupied voting booth."

Grant, 73, who also streamed live video of the incident on Facebook Live, "observed the preparation of another person's ballot," according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, which announced the charges Nov. 23.

Grant has maintained she recorded the incident because she believed a woman improperly volunteered to help a voter fill out her ballot.

The woman who helped the voter was a supporter of Brown, while Grant was a supporter of Walton. Carolette Meadows, the Brown supporter, said she was helping two elderly sisters who did not know how to use a rubber stamp to write in Brown's name on the ballot.

Grant's next court appearance is scheduled for May 3.

