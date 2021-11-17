Police warn: Don't leave your car running while unattended

Buffalo police are warning drivers not to leave their cars running and unattended, leaving them vulnerable to being stolen.

“It may seem harmless to leave your car running and unattended while you run into the store or gas station, but it only takes seconds to steal your car. Don’t make it easier for someone to drive off in your car that is already running and left unattended,” said Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia in a statement.

The majority of vehicle thefts in Buffalo involve cars left running or with their keys still inside.

Leaving a vehicle unattended is a violation and can result in a ticket.

Police offered more tips to prevent auto theft:

• Never leave an unattended child in your car.

• Park in well-lighted areas.

• Lock doors and close windows.

• Install a car alarm or anti-theft device.

• Install a remote car starter.

• Lock valuables in the trunk or keep them somewhere out of sight.

• Hide car keys when at home.

