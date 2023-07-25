A Rochester man has been arrested and charged in connection with a bank robbery Monday morning in Batavia.
The suspect, 53-year-old Stacy Moss of Rochester, was charged with third-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny, both felonies.
According to police, Moss entered the KeyBank on Main Street and gave the teller a note demanding money. Moss did not display or threaten the teller with a weapon. He allegedly left the scene on a bicycle with an undetermined amount of money.
Batavia police and Genesee County sheriff’s deputies responding to the scene were initially unable to locate a suspect. Investigators shared an image of the suspect from a bank security camera and used facial recognition software from the Monroe County Crime Analysis Center to attach it with an identity.
Police say they received word that the suspect was hiding in a residence on South Spruce Street. Officers responded and took Moss into custody without incident.
Moss was arraigned in Batavia City Court and is being held in Genesee County Jail until his next court appearance.
At the time of his arrest, Moss was under the supervision of New York State Parole for a prior robbery conviction.
