 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Two Niagara Falls residents caught with stolen weapon
0 comments

Police: Two Niagara Falls residents caught with stolen weapon

Support this work for $1 a month
Stolen 9mm Glock

Police said this stolen 9mm Glock 19 was found in the vehicle driven by Niagara Falls resident Dominique N. Hall.

 New York State Police
Two Niagara Falls residents were arrested early Sunday and charged with having at least one stolen gun in their vehicle after the driver was pulled over for having a suspended vehicle registration.
 
Dominique N. Hall, 36, and Leo M. Smith, 22, were arrested after state police stopped their vehicle on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the City of Niagara Falls shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. While speaking with Hall, the driver, troopers saw a handgun in the back seat. The gun was found to be a loaded, stolen 9mm Glock 19 from Lockport, police said.
 
Derringer pistol

State police confiscated this Bond Arms Roughneck derringer pistol from the car of Dominique N. Hall and Leo M. Smith.
After subsequently searching the vehicle, police said they also found a Bond Arms Roughneck derringer pistol and a Xanax pill.
 
Both individuals were arrested and charged on multiple criminal weapons possession charges. Hall was also charged with criminal possession of stolen property and numerous vehicle and traffic violations. They were taken to the Niagara Falls Police Department holding center for arraignment.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Even without new infrastructure dollars, NFTA remains bullish on Metro Rail extension

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hamburg man sentenced in stalking of local reporter
Crime News

Hamburg man sentenced in stalking of local reporter

  • Updated

Paul E. Lubienecki, 63, a former teacher at Christ the King Seminary, pleaded guilty in August before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to stalking Charlie Specht, who was working as a reporter for WKBW when the harassing incidents occurred.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News