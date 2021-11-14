Police: Two Niagara Falls residents caught with stolen weapon

Two Niagara Falls residents were arrested early Sunday and charged with having at least one stolen gun in their vehicle after the driver was pulled over for having a suspended vehicle registration.

Dominique N. Hall, 36, and Leo M. Smith, 22, were arrested after state police stopped their vehicle on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the City of Niagara Falls shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. While speaking with Hall, the driver, troopers saw a handgun in the back seat. The gun was found to be a loaded, stolen 9mm Glock 19 from Lockport, police said.

After subsequently searching the vehicle, police said they also found a Bond Arms Roughneck derringer pistol and a Xanax pill.

Both individuals were arrested and charged on multiple criminal weapons possession charges. Hall was also charged with criminal possession of stolen property and numerous vehicle and traffic violations. They were taken to the Niagara Falls Police Department holding center for arraignment.

