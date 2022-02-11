Police to have more visible presence at McKinley in weeks ahead

The 14-year-old McKinley High School student who was stabbed during a fight Wednesday was knifed 10 times during the assault and was beaten and left with bruises and abrasions, Buffalo authorities said Friday.

Nine of the knife wounds "were to the chest and abdomen and one was to the leg," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a news conference.

Authorities believe tensions between two groups of students at the school that had been brewing all day Wednesday became a fight that broke out in the parking lot, Flynn said.

Between 15 and 20 people were in the lot when the fighting began.

Authorities believe multiple people assaulted the teen who ended up being stabbed, Flynn said.

Then, someone opened fire with a gun. At that time, a school security officer, who was not believed to be armed, was running toward the parking lot to try to break up the fight. The guard was shot in the leg, Flynn said.

Also, police learned Thursday that a 13-year-old boy suffered a minor graze wound to his arm during the incident, but didn't seek treatment until later. Police on Friday released two photos of a person who was seen with a gun at the fight.