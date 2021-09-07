 Skip to main content
Police suspend search of Niagara River; 2 men still missing
car in the water (copy)

Police on Tuesday were searching the Niagara River near Broderick Park for two missing adults.

 Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News

Buffalo police divers and other agencies suspended their search of the Niagara River as darkness fell Tuesday evening without locating two men seen in the water near Broderick Park earlier Tuesday after a van drove into the water, according to Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

Police received a 911 call just after 7 a.m. about someone in the water yelling for help, Deputy Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

Police also received a report of a second person in the water being carried downstream.

DeGeorge said witnesses described one of the two men as a Black male wearing a black shirt and the other as a Hispanic male with a gray beard and a green or camouflage coat. It was not clear which of the men had been driving.

City surveillance cameras captured footage of a white or silver Dodge Caravan with a dent in the front passenger door driving through the railing and into the water from a parking lot near the southern end of the park, Gramaglia said.

Police do not know what caused the vehicle to drive into the water.

As of noon, members of the police department's Underwater Recovery Team and other responders were searching for the two adults. Police do not know the identities of the missing persons, Gramaglia said.

The vehicle had not been located before the search was suspended Monday evening. 

The Coast Guard and the Erie County Sheriff's Office assisted in the effort.

